Megha Akash & Rahul Vijay's new film shoot is on the final schedule

Megha Akash and Rahul Vijay's new-age film presented by the actresses mom Bindu Akash is on the final leg of its shoot. Produced by A Sushanth Reddy & Abishek Kota under Kota Film Factory & Trippy Flix Studios, Abhimanyu Baddi is directing this flick written by A Sushanth Reddy.

Filming as a romantic entertainer, movie is being shot with perfect planning. Wrapping up 2 schedules, 90% of the shoot is already done with major schedule in Goa.

Speaking on the occasion, A Sushanth Reddy & Abishek Kota says, "It's a romantic entertainer filming with Goa backdrop. It'll be a full length interesting entertainer.

Wrapping up the shoot schedule on brisk pace, Abhimanyu Baddi is executing the shoot schedules with a perfect planning unlike any debutant. We completed the second schedule in Goa and 90% of the shoot is done with it.

Aiming to bring it to you soon we'll keep up the pace of the shoot" Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Abhay Bethiganti, Viva Harsha and others are playing key roles in the film. Hari Gowra is composing music of the film.