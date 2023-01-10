Melodious Song ‘Maya Chesave’ From Sumanth Borra And Venkatesh Vuppala Is All Amazing

In this digital age, many budding singers are making space with their talent and passion. Right from the cover songs to paving their path with independent music, they are making noise on YouTube to create their mark. Young and talented pop stars Sumanth Borra and Venkatesh Vuppala belong to the same category. They recently made their debut on the silver screens with 'Achiever' movie and showed off their talent with the title song "Nuvve Oka Sainyam…". They already tied-up with Aditya Music and released many new-age songs. Off late, they came up with an independent song "Maya Chesave…" and once again showed off their magic.

The song is all melodious and goes with the enrichment of two feelings. On one side it is expressing the happiness of the love and on the other hand, it also makes one feel the lost love aura. Sumanth and Venkatesh crooned this song and made us feel the pain and love at the same time. Sharath Chandra Thirunagari's lyrics need to be praised as it gave depth to the composition.

The combination of western and Indian classical instruments also perfectly hit the right chord.

Recently the beautiful "Vishwam Reprise…" song from Sumanth's kitty made us listen to the melodious mother sentiment song. Hope they these talented musicians come up with many other chartbusters…