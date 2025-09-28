‘Mirai’ cuts ticket prices ahead of Dussehra

Teja Sajja’s blockbuster Mirai, his second film to cross the ₹100 crore mark after Hanuman, has been performing strongly at the box office, grossing around ₹150 crores worldwide. In North America, the film is nearing the $3 million mark, placing Teja alongside Prabhas and NTR in the league of stars achieving such milestones.

As Mirai enters its fourth week, it faces stiff competition from Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, released on September 25, and the upcoming Kantara Chapter 1, hitting theatres on October 2. To maintain momentum, the makers have added a new song, Vibe Undhi, to the film.

In addition, the producers have revised ticket prices to make the film more family-friendly. Balcony seats are now available at ₹150, while first-class tickets are priced at ₹105 across theatres in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The move aims to attract families and children, especially with the Dussehra holidays approaching.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, Mirai features Teja Sajja, Manoj Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu. Music is composed by Gowra Hari.

With the addition of Vibe Undhi and the reduced ticket prices, the makers are confident that Mirai will continue its successful run at the box office while providing audiences a complete family-friendly entertainment experience.