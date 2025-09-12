Mirai Movie Twitter & RGV Reviews: Manchu Manoj, Teja Sajja Shine

Mirai is a new fantasy movie. It is directed by Karthik Gattamneni. The movie stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and Ritika Nayak. It was released on Friday. The film is already popular on social media.

The story is about a young warrior. He must protect nine sacred books. These books are very powerful. They can turn a normal human into a god. The movie also shows emotions like kindness, honesty, anger, and greed.

A BIG SHOUT OUT to @tejasajja123 @Karthik_gatta and @vishwaprasadtg for delivering a iNDUSTRY HIT ..Not since BAHUBALI did I hear such UNANIMOUS PRAISE for any other film #Mirai .. Both the VFX and the Narrative GRIP are of HOLLYWOOD STANDARD 👍🙏💪🔥💐 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 12, 2025