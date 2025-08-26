‘Mirai’ set for pan- India release; trailer to be out this week

Young hero Teja Sajja, who has already carved a niche with his superhero appeal, is set to enthrall audiences as a “super warrior” in his highly anticipated pan-India visual spectacle Mirai. Directed by Karthik Ghattamneni, the film is being produced on a grand scale by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kirthi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

So far, the glimpses, teaser, BTS video, and the recently released “Vibe” song have generated tremendous buzz. Now, building on the excitement, the makers have confirmed that the trailer will be unveiled on August 28.

The newly released trailer poster has raised expectations to another level. In it, Teja Sajja shines with high energy, wielding a magical stick, while Manoj appears fierce as the antagonist, gripping a massive black sword. The powerful face-off between hero and villain promises an action-packed visual extravaganza.

Ritika Nayak stars opposite Teja as the female lead, with noted actors Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu playing significant roles. Adding to the film’s uniqueness, director Karthik Ghattamneni has also handled cinematography and screenplay, while dialogues are penned by Manibabu Karanam. Music is composed by Gowra Hari, with Sri Nagendra Tangala as art director and Sujith Kumar Kolli as executive producer.

The makers have officially announced that Mirai will hit theatres worldwide on September 12 in eight languages, releasing in both 2D and 3D formats.