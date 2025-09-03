‘Mirai’ will give goosebumps: Teja Sajja at Chennai press meet

Superhero Teja Sajja is all set to enthrall audiences as a super warrior in the much-anticipated pan-India visual extravaganza Mirai. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and featuring Manoj Manchu in a powerful role, the film is produced on a grand scale by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under People Media Factory. With its teaser and trailer already creating massive buzz, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on September 12.

At the Chennai press meet, Teja Sajja expressed his excitement, saying Mirai is packed with “action, adventure, fantasy, devotion, and emotion” and is a film that should be experienced in theaters with families. He credited producer Vishwa Prasad’s vision and Karthik Ghattamaneni’s storytelling for bringing this spectacular project to life.

When asked about the meaning of Mirai, Sajja explained it stands for “hope for the future” while hinting at another surprising layer revealed in the film. He also shared that the film will release in Japan and China, citing the growing popularity of Indian cinema in these markets.

Discussing challenges, the actor revealed that VFX was the biggest hurdle, adding that international action masters worked on the film. He personally trained in Thailand for 20 days and performed his own stunts without body doubles.

Shot across exotic locations like Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the Himalayas, Mirai promises to be a grand cinematic experience, and Sajja is confident it will leave audiences with goosebumps.