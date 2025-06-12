‘Mithra Mandali’ set for blockbuster run

At the grand teaser launch of the much-awaited buddy comedy ‘Mithra Mandali’, the energy was electric as industry heavyweights and rising stars gathered to celebrate the film’s first official glimpse. The film, presented by Bunny Vas under his new banner BV Works, is directed by debutant Vijayendar S and produced by Sapta Aswa Media Works, Vyra Entertainments, and Passionate Producers.

Producer Allu Aravind, who launched the teaser, was all praise for the team. “My friends Bunny Vas, Bhanu Pratapa, and Kalyan Manthina have made a fun entertainer with ‘Mithra Mandali’. I’m here to support them and extend my best wishes. Being around all these youngsters makes me feel young again!” he said, adding with a laugh, “When Bunny Vas showed me 4–5 pictures to choose the heroine, I picked the first one—Niharika. I even follow her on Instagram with a fake account.”

The teaser introduces the wild, quirky world of ‘Mithra Mandali’ with a cricket-style commentary and vibrant visuals that signal non-stop fun. It stars Priyadarshi, Niharika NM, Rag Mayur, Vishnu Oi, Vennela Kishore, and others in an energetic ensemble.

Producer Bunny Vas drew inspiration from ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ to create this film. “This is a buddy comedy featuring fresh, young talent. ‘Mithra Mandali’ has a wonderful cast, and we all know the sensation that is Niharika NM,” he shared. “We’re growing in this industry because of our Godfather, Allu Aravind garu.”

Co-producer Bhanu Pratapa expressed his gratitude, saying, “This is a very special moment for us. Allu Aravind garu’s presence has filled us with energy.”

Actor Priyadarshi shared his excitement: “‘Mithra Mandali’ is a very fun film—you can imagine how good it is when it’s backed by four banners!”

Niharika NM, making her debut, said, “Director Vijay chose me for a very special reason. I feel lucky to work with such a talented cast. Their comic timing is incredible!”

Director Vijayendar recounted the journey: “Benchmark Kiran anna introduced me to Bunny Vas garu, then to Allu Aravind garu—and that’s how this project began.”

Producer SKN said, “After watching the teaser, I got vibes of ‘Jathi Ratnalu’, ‘MAD’, ‘AAY’, and ‘#Single’. Wishing blockbuster success to the entire team.”

With music by RR Dhruvan and cinematography by Siddharth SJ, ‘Mithra Mandali’ promises to be a riot of color, comedy, and friendship when it hits screens soon.