MM Keeravani hails KangnaRanaut; speaks about her performance in ‘Chandramukhi 2’

“Chandramukhi 2” is one of the most awaited films in the south as the “Chandramukhi” franchise is being continued with this film. Raghava Lawrence plays the main lead in this film. Kangana Ranaut plays the female lead.

The audio launch of the film happened in Chennai in a grand way. MM Keeravani composed the music and spoke about the film, the Oscar award winner said that he had worked so hard on the film and he did not know the heroine of the film until he wrapped up five songs of the film.

Ever since he came to know that Kangana was roped in he was super happy. Last but not least, Keeravani said that Kangana has given a shocking performance and everyone will be thrilled to see her on the big screen.











