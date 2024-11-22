Mohan Babu’s look as Mahadeva Shastri from ‘Kannappa’ grabs attention

Legendary actor Mohan Babu, celebrating an extraordinary 50 years in the film industry, steps into his Golden Jubilee year with grandeur. To commemorate this milestone, the team of his much-anticipated film Kannappa has unveiled the first look of his character, Mahadeva Shastri.

The poster showcases Mohan Babu in a commanding and intense avatar, dressed in traditional Brahmin attire. Adorned with Rudraksha malas and holding a weapon, his solemn gaze conveys an aura of power and reverence. The backdrop features devoted followers of Lord Shiva, adding a spiritual dimension to the portrayal.

Accompanying the poster is a powerful quote: “Shaivam - When arrogance intertwines with faith, it births a force like no other: Mahadeva Shastri,” offering a glimpse into the depth of his character.

Kannappa holds special significance for the Manchu family, uniting three generations—Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, and Avram Manchu—in a single project. The film also boasts a stellar cast, including Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohan Lal, Sharath Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal, promising an epic cinematic experience.

With a pan-India release planned, Kannappa is shaping up to be a monumental project in Mohan Babu’s illustrious career. The release date will be announced soon, leaving fans eagerly awaiting this grand celebration of cinema and legacy.