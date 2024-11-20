Live
- Controversy Surrounds Hyderabad Metro Rail: N.V.S. Reddy’s Comments on Losses Spark Government Concerns
- Android 16 Preview Released: Who Can Access It and What's New
- Rights activist demands Manipur CM’s resignation
- Controversy erupts over cancellation of ineligible BPL cards
- TTD to release February quota Arjitha seva tickets tomorrow
- BJP workers protest alleged misuse of SC funds, clash with PWD officials
- Votes will follow if politicians give up their theatrics
- Vikram Gowda tracked through local informants
- Maharashtra & Jharkhand Polls 2024: Key Battles and Leadership Uncertainty
- Maha polls: 6.61 pc voter turnout recorded till 9 am
Just In
Mohanlal’s ‘Barroz: Guardian of Treasure’ Trailer Brings Disney-Style Magic to Malayalam Cinema
Mohanlal's ‘Barroz: Guardian of Treasure’ trailer teases a magical fantasy adventure. Set for a December 25 release, it promises drama, mystery, and stunning visuals.
The much-awaited trailer for ‘Barroz: Guardian of Treasure,’ the Malayalam fantasy adventure film, was released on Tuesday, November 19. Directed by and starring Mohanlal, this film marks his debut as a filmmaker. Mohanlal takes on the intriguing role of Barroz, a friendly ghost who safeguards a mysterious castle and its hidden treasure.
The trailer introduces audiences to Barroz’s enchanting world, filled with magical visuals and a fairytale-like charm reminiscent of Disney classics. The story revolves around the ghost’s mission to protect the treasure, which can only be accessed by a special girl, who is the only one capable of seeing and communicating with him.
With its captivating visuals, emotional drama, and mysterious storyline, the trailer promises an unforgettable cinematic experience for families. The striking imagery teases a grand spectacle that is sure to mesmerize audiences on the big screen.
‘Barroz: Guardian of Treasure’ is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The cinematography, helmed by acclaimed director of photography Santosh Sivan, adds a visual richness to the narrative. The film's music, composed by the prodigious Lydian Nadaswaram, further enhances its magical ambiance.
The film is set to release on December 25, making it the perfect Christmas gift for moviegoers in Kerala.
However, the journey to the big screen has not been without challenges. In August, the team behind Barroz faced a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by George Thundiparambil, a Germany-based writer. George alleged that Barroz bears a striking resemblance to his 2008 novel Maya, which explores the legend of Kappiri Muthappan, a demigod associated with protecting hidden treasures at Kochi Fort.
The writer claimed that both Jijo Punnoose’s book, which reportedly inspired Barroz, and his novel share “uncanny similarities” in theme and plot. Despite these allegations, Mohanlal and the film’s team have chosen not to address the matter publicly.