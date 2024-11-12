Mohanlal's Wife Reveals Son Pranav is Working on a Farm in Spain for Food and Shelter

Mohanlal's wife, Suchitra Mohanlal, recently shared some interesting details about their son, Pranav Mohanlal, in an interview on the Malayalam YouTube show FTQ with Rekha Menon. She revealed that Pranav, who is also an actor, is currently working on a farm in Spain.

Pranav, who is often called Appu, has worked in a few movies, but right now, he is taking a break from acting. His mother mentioned that he is working on the farm without getting paid. Instead, he is given food and a place to stay in exchange for his work.

Suchitra said that Pranav enjoys this simple, peaceful life and is focused on learning new things. She also explained that he’s not interested in earning money or seeking fame at the moment.

This news surprised many fans, as Pranav has always kept his personal life private. His decision to spend time on a farm in Spain shows his desire to find balance and live a more grounded life away from the spotlight.