Mokshagnya’s dashing transformation ignites curiosity among fans

Nandamuri Mokshagnya, grandson of legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and son of actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, is gearing up for his much-awaited debut. The young scion is set to star in an ambitious project directed by Prasanth Varma, celebrated for his recent blockbuster HanuMan. Mokshagnya’s debut will be a part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), adding to the excitement.

To prepare for this milestone, Mokshagnya has undergone rigorous training in acting, action, and dance, ensuring a striking performance. A newly released still offers a glimpse of his dashing transformation. Donning a stylish look with a casual checkered shirt, long, perfectly styled hair, and a neatly trimmed beard, Mokshagnya radiates sophistication and confidence, igniting curiosity among fans.

This high-budget venture will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas in collaboration with Legend Productions, with M Tejeswini Nandamuri presenting the film. Announced on Mokshagnya’s birthday, the project has already created waves across the industry.

The story, inspired by an ancient mythological legend, promises an epic cinematic experience. Currently in the final stages of pre-production, the film aims to bring a fresh narrative to audiences.

With Mokshagnya’s stellar preparation and Prasanth Varma’s creative vision, this project is poised to set a new benchmark in Telugu cinema. More details, including the cast and crew, will be revealed soon, amplifying anticipation for Mokshagnya’s grand entry into the film industry.







