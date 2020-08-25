Mollywood Filmmaker And Actress Sharanya Ponnavan's Father AB Raj No More

Famous Malayalam movie director, Screenplay writer, and Producer AB Raj alias Raj Antony Bhaskar passed away in Chennai recently due to cardiac arrest. He was 95 years and leaves behind his three children, one of whom is Sharanya Ponvannan who is a famous actress. Kerala chief minister pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his condolences over the death of the famous Mollywood director.

Born in Madurai in the year 1925, Raj started his cinema career under the guidance of T R Sundaram during his earlier days. He left for Srilanka in the year 1951 and lived there for about ten years. FEFKA directors union (Film employees federation of Kerala) has announced that AB Raj has directed about ten Sinhalese movies. Raj who was born in a family near Kerala's Alapuzha, has directed about fifty Malayalam movies between 1968 and 1985.

Kaliya kalyanam was his first Malayalam movie. Shastra jayichchu manushyan thottu, Pachanotukal, Irumbajical, Light house, and Thalam ththettiya thaaraattu, were his well known popular movies. 'Ormikan omanikkan was his last directorial Malayalam movie that was released in 1985. Besides these, he had also directed some Tamil movies.