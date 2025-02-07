Monalisa Bhosle Lands Film Role After Viral Kumbh Mela Video

Monalisa Bhosle, a young woman who attended the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with modest financial goals, has now become a viral internet personality. Within a single day, her brief video from the religious gathering gained widespread attention, transforming her into one of India's most talked-about social media figures.

Bhosle’s rise to fame began unexpectedly when a one-minute video of her at the Kumbh Mela surfaced online. Originally intending to earn Rs 1,000 per day over the 35-day festival, her plans took a dramatic turn when she became the center of nationwide attention. As of now, lucrative offers have poured in, totaling approximately Rs 35 lakh.

Industry insiders have confirmed that she has been cast as the lead in the upcoming film Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra. The film’s production team has reportedly issued an advance payment of Rs 21 lakh. Additionally, businesses in the region have approached her with promotional deals worth another Rs 15 lakh, leveraging her newfound popularity.

Bhosle’s unexpected success story has captured widespread public interest, with many on social media calling it an example of how fortunes can shift overnight. Her journey from attending the Mahakumbh with a limited financial objective to securing a role in the entertainment industry highlights the unpredictable nature of viral fame in the digital age.

Speculation continues around her entry into the film industry, with Diary of Manipur gaining additional traction due to her casting. Meanwhile, in the Telugu film circuit, reports suggest changes in the lead cast of Tuesday 2, sparking discussions regarding actress Payal’s removal from the project.