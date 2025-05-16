Monika Panwar opens up about her journey, missed call with Aamir Khan, and intense filming experiences

Monika Panwar, known for her roles in Khauf, Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, and Gaanth: Chapter One: Jamnaa Paar, was recently celebrated as an IMDb Breakout Star, having secured a top spot on their Popular Indian Celebrities list, peaking at number two.

In a candid chat for IMDb’s exclusive Burning Questions segment, Panwar reflected on pivotal moments in her career—from drama school days to a memorable encounter with Bollywood icon Aamir Khan.

Recalling her early days at the National School of Drama, she described the institution as an almost otherworldly space. “As soon as you walk through the gates, the place exudes a kind of rebellious, creative energy,” she said. “It feels like you’re meant to build, break, and recreate.”

One of her standout stories from the interview was about an unexpected message from Aamir Khan after he watched her in Jamtara. Initially convinced it was a prank, she responded dismissively. “When I realised it was actually him, I was free at the time but told him to call the next day at 2 p.m. That was a huge mistake. I spent the whole night overthinking it. If someone like Aamir Khan reaches out, you shouldn’t wait—just speak right away,” she admitted. Their eventual conversation, she shared, was well worth the wait.

Panwar also delved into the physical and emotional demands of filming Khauf, especially the climactic eighth episode. “There were intense stunts with harnesses, and one scene in thick sludge was particularly grueling. It wasn’t emotionally draining, but physically, I just wanted it to be over.”

To recover after such heavy scenes, she prefers solitude. “I don’t talk to anyone, not even on the way back to the hotel. I need to stay quiet and recharge before the next day.”

When asked about future aspirations, Panwar named three directors she dreams of working with—Aamir Khan (in any capacity), Lijo Jose Pellissery, and Payal Kapadia. She also expressed a strong desire to share the screen with acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil.

Panwar's grounded reflections and creative drive make it clear why she’s rapidly rising in India’s entertainment landscape.