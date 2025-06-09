Most awaited Telugu Movie Releases in June 2025
Here’s the list of the major Telugu movies releasing in June 2025.
With several highly anticipated movies hitting the theatres, June 2025 is going to be an exciting month for Telugu movie lovers.
Here are the most awaited Telugu movies lined up for release this month:
Thug Life
Release Date – 05 June, 2025
Language – Telugu (also in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam)
Genre – Action Drama
Cast – Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan (Simbu), Trisha, Joju George
Director - Mani Ratnam
About the Movie: The reunion of amazing talents like Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam has made Thug Life one of the most awaited movies. Backed by music from A.R. Rahman, it explores themes of rebellion, legacy, and power.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Release Date – 12 June, 2025
Language – Telugu
Genre – Historical Action Drama
Cast – Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nora Fatehi
Director - Krish Jagarlamudi
About the Movie: The movie is set in the 17th century during the time of the Mughal Empire. Pawan Kalyan plays the role of Veera Mallu, who fights against the Mughal rulers. The story is filled with bravery, powerful action scenes, and a glimpse into Indian history. The film shows how Veera Mallu takes on a dangerous mission involving treasure and power. The movie promises to be an epic entertainment giving the audience some goosebump moments.
Kuberaa
Release Date – 20 June, 2025
Language – Telugu (Pan India Release)
Genre – Action, Social Thriller, Drama
Cast – Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, K. Bhagyaraj, Hareesh Peradi, Sunaina
Director - Sekhar Kammula
About the Movie: 'Kuberaa' is a pan-Indian social thriller. The film is about the lives of individuals from diverse backgrounds, exploring their relationships with wealth and ambition. Dhanush portrays a humble man from the slums, while Nagarjuna plays the role of a successful businessman. Rashmika Mandanna's character is seen unearthing a suitcase full of cash, hinting at the film's central theme of the pursuit of wealth and its consequences.
Kannappa
Release Date – 27 June, 2025
Language – Telugu
Genre – Mythological Action Drama
Cast – Manchu Vishnu, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Prabhas (special role), Akshay Kumar
Director - Mukesh Kumar Singh
About the Movie: The movie is about Kannappa, an atheist hunter who became a devotee of Lord Shiva. The movie also features grand visuals, beautiful sets, and impressive action with special appearances from top stars like Prabhas, Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar making this movie a visual treat for fans.
If you are an action movie lover, then June 2025 has some amazing Telugu movies hitting the theatres. So, it’s time to mark your calendars and book the tickets in advance.