Most awaited Telugu Movie Releases in June 2025

With several highly anticipated movies hitting the theatres, June 2025 is going to be an exciting month for Telugu movie lovers.

Here are the most awaited Telugu movies lined up for release this month:

Thug Life

Release Date – 05 June, 2025

Language – Telugu (also in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam)

Genre – Action Drama

Cast – Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan (Simbu), Trisha, Joju George

Director - Mani Ratnam

About the Movie: The reunion of amazing talents like Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam has made Thug Life one of the most awaited movies. Backed by music from A.R. Rahman, it explores themes of rebellion, legacy, and power.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Release Date – 12 June, 2025

Language – Telugu

Genre – Historical Action Drama

Cast – Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nora Fatehi

Director - Krish Jagarlamudi

About the Movie: The movie is set in the 17th century during the time of the Mughal Empire. Pawan Kalyan plays the role of Veera Mallu, who fights against the Mughal rulers. The story is filled with bravery, powerful action scenes, and a glimpse into Indian history. The film shows how Veera Mallu takes on a dangerous mission involving treasure and power. The movie promises to be an epic entertainment giving the audience some goosebump moments.

Kuberaa

Release Date – 20 June, 2025

Language – Telugu (Pan India Release)

Genre – Action, Social Thriller, Drama

Cast – Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, K. Bhagyaraj, Hareesh Peradi, Sunaina

Director - Sekhar Kammula

About the Movie: 'Kuberaa' is a pan-Indian social thriller. The film is about the lives of individuals from diverse backgrounds, exploring their relationships with wealth and ambition. Dhanush portrays a humble man from the slums, while Nagarjuna plays the role of a successful businessman. Rashmika Mandanna's character is seen unearthing a suitcase full of cash, hinting at the film's central theme of the pursuit of wealth and its consequences.

Kannappa

Release Date – 27 June, 2025

Language – Telugu

Genre – Mythological Action Drama

Cast – Manchu Vishnu, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Prabhas (special role), Akshay Kumar

Director - Mukesh Kumar Singh

About the Movie: The movie is about Kannappa, an atheist hunter who became a devotee of Lord Shiva. The movie also features grand visuals, beautiful sets, and impressive action with special appearances from top stars like Prabhas, Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar making this movie a visual treat for fans.

If you are an action movie lover, then June 2025 has some amazing Telugu movies hitting the theatres. So, it’s time to mark your calendars and book the tickets in advance.