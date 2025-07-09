‘Mothevari Love Story’ to bring Telangana flavour; set to premier from Aug 8

ZEE5, India's premier streaming platform known for its culturally rooted content, is set to launch its latest Telugu original Mothevari Love Story on August 8. This heartwarming comedy-drama, deeply embedded in Telangana’s traditions and dialect, stars Anil Geela and Varshini Reddy Junnuthula in lead roles. Directed by Shiva Krishna Burra, the seven-episode series promises an entertaining blend of humour and emotion.

Set in rural Telangana, Mothevari Love Story revolves around a family secret that unfolds during a wedding, triggering a series of unexpected and hilarious events. The show is produced by Village Show Movies and Madhura Entertainment, with a team led by Anil Geela, who also serves as editor and lead actor. Cinematography is by Sreekanth Arupula, and Charan Arjun has composed the music.

The series' first look was launched in Hyderabad by actor Anand Deverakonda, who praised the team for their authentic storytelling and called it a “big-hearted” web series. He noted his admiration for the My Village Show creators, highlighting their journey from YouTube to OTT.

Anil Geela shared that the team sacrificed remuneration and comfort to bring their vision to life. Producer Madhura Sreedhar Reddy expressed confidence in Anil’s potential and called this a dream project. Director Shiva Krishna Burra credited ZEE5 and the production team for their unwavering support.

With strong local roots and universal appeal, Mothevari Love Story promises to be a delightful addition to ZEE5’s slate. Tune in on August 8 for a laughter-filled, heartwarming ride through Telangana’s rustic charm.