‘Mr Manikyam’ FL unveiled; promises a tale of human values

Renowned director-turned-actor Samuthirakani is set to captivate audiences with his latest venture, Mr. Manikyam. This content-driven film, directed by Nanda Periyasamy, promises to deliver a powerful message about human values while offering family-friendly entertainment.

Producer Suniel Narang shared his excitement about the project, stating, "Samuthirakani, a close friend, agreed to act in this film after hearing its compelling story. Mr. Manikyam is a meaningful movie that conveys valuable life lessons, and I am confident it will be a massive success."

Echoing these sentiments, producer GP Ravi Rekha Kumar expressed, "This project has a strong story and a talented cast. I believe it will not only bring joy to audiences but also earn acclaim and success for everyone involved." Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad also extended his wishes, saying, "May this film entertain and inspire viewers while championing important values."

Director Nanda Periyasamy revealed, "Mr. Manikyam is inspired by real-life incidents and crafted as a family entertainer. It’s a story everyone can connect with and enjoy."

The film stars Samuthirakani alongside Ananya in pivotal roles, with music composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar. Backed by producers JP Ravi Rekha Kumar, ChintaGopalakrishna Reddy, and Raja Senthi, the movie's first look and release date poster were unveiled by Asian Suniel Narang.

Scheduled for release on December 28, Mr. Manikyam promises to deliver a heartfelt narrative infused with meaningful insights, making it a must-watch for families and cinephiles alike.















