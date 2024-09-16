Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu: Siddharth,Aditi Rao Hydari gets married in a secret ceremony

Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari finally tied the knot, putting all the speculation surrounding their romance to rest. The long-time boyfriend-girlfriend couple secretly tied the marriage knot at a South India temple yesterday. Close family members and friends graced the intimate ceremony held in quiet privacy.

Aditi Rao Hydari made the happiness of the union known to fans by posting beautiful pics from their wedding on Instagram. "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic… Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.".

The newly wed is pretty stunning in traditional South Indian attire, with pictures saying it all: happiness. Congratulations are all that netizens and industry peers posting on social media are wanting Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari for a lifetime happiness.

Siddharth, who has been known well for his negative role performances, and Aditi Rao Hydari, best known for breathtaking beauty, had paired up for their maiden 2021 release film Maha Samudram. Sources have told that as soon as they started shooting for the movie, their relationship began. Now, they finally took it to a new level.

The couple's fans and well-wishers are all smiling as they head into this exciting chapter of life together, bathed in love and support.