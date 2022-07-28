Mrunal Thakur Pens A Sweet Note To Her Sita Ramam Co-Star Dulquer Salman On The Occasion Of His Birthday

South Indian young and talented actor Dulquer Salman is celebrating his 36th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, he is receiving birthday love from all his co-stars and fans. Most of them wished him through social media and his Sita Ramam lead actress Mrunal Thakur' penned a sweet note on this occasion and also shared a couple of cool pics with Dulquer.

Mrunal shared a couple of beautiful pics with the birthday boy Dulquer and wished him on this special occasion with a sweet note… They looked great together and are seen in all smiles. "My dear Dulquer,

There are many letters exchanged between Sita and Ram but today on your birthday, I would like to pen down my thoughts as Mrunal!

I'm not a great writer but I promise this is coming all the way from the bottom of my heart.

We met in Kashmir for the first time and that's when I knew you'd be my macha! Our bond is rare, it has seen its ups and downs but we stuck together!

Thank you for helping me with my dialogues on set, thank you for taking care of me and thank you for finding Sita.

I have discovered myself on this journey and you play a major role in it, I am a better human today and i'd like to give you credit for it.

Thank you thank you and thank you for being so kind and humble- you're a rare one!

Happy birthday fellow Leo!

Love,

Mrunal Thakur."

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika is essaying the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu is helming this project. Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj are also essaying prominent roles in this movie. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale… This movie is being produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie will be made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages!

PS Vinod is handling the camera while Vishal Chandrasekhar scored the tunes for this movie! We need to wait for 5th August to witness the epic periodic war and love story on the big screens!

Let us also check a few birthday posts of Dulquer on social media… Take a look!

Tovino Thomas

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Happy birthday brother man! Time to pull another one of those all nighters! All the very best for #SitaRamam and the year ahead! Looking forward to seeing you flying higher than ever! 🤗❤️ @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/YRPN4WcW6l — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 27, 2022

Prithvi and Dulquer are best buddies and shared screen space in some movies too and thus they hold a great bond. Sharing the pic with Dulquer, prithviraj wished him by jotting down, "Happy birthday brother man! Time to pull another one of those all nighters! All the very best for #SitaRamam and the year ahead! Looking forward to seeing you flying higher than ever! @dulQuer".

The makers of Sita Ramam movie also dropped a special poster and wished Dulquer…

Dulquer looked classy in the Ram appeal and is seen reading a letter penned by his Sita…

Sita Ramam Just Got Royal!@VyjayanthiFilms, a symbol of consistency, performance & timelessness, like @royalenfield. #RoyalEnfield Bullet 350 fuels Lt. Ram's journey of love in the movie #SitaRamam. Thundering to theaters near you, starting Aug 5.#RidePure #PureMotorcycling pic.twitter.com/PhuTYe1Kvd — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 28, 2022

This is another poster from Sita Ramam movie… Sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "Sita Ramam Just Got Royal! @VyjayanthiFilms, a symbol of consistency, performance & timelessness, like @royalenfield #RoyalEnfield Bullet 350 fuels Lt. Ram's journey of love in the movie #SitaRamam. Thundering to theaters near you, starting Aug 5. #RidePure #PureMotorcycling".

Ram turns into Santa Claus! It's such a pleasure to release this on his birthday ❤️ Happy Birthday @dulQuer 🥰#SitaRamam #SitaRamamOnAug5 #HBDDulquerSalmaan pic.twitter.com/fpieoGgFs5 — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 28, 2022

Dulquer also visited an orphanage on his birthday and spent a few hours with the kids and made them happy presenting gifts. They also surprised him with beautiful presents and also showcased their talent…

Khusbhu Sundar

A very very happiest birthday to our darling @dulQuer . It's rare to find people with so much of warmth n humility. Wishing good the bestest of everything Dulquer. God bless ❤️❤️🎉😆😆💐💐💐 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) July 28, 2022

Raashii Khanna

Happy birthday @dulQuer 💛 May the coming year be the best one yet and may god bless you with his choicest blessings. Keep rising and shining! 🤗 — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) July 28, 2022

Her tweet reads, "Happy birthday @dulQuer May the coming year be the best one yet and may god bless you with his choicest blessings. Keep rising and shining!".

Prasanna

Happy birthday dear @dulQuer bro💐 have a great one 🥰 — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) July 28, 2022

Aishwarya Rajesh

Happy happy birthday @dulQuer wishing u super duper year ahead have a great day dq 🤗 — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) July 28, 2022

Aditi Rao Hydari





















Anupama Parameswaran

































































































Manju Warrier

































































































Rakul Preet Singh





































































































Happy Birthday Dulquer Salman...