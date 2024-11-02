Mrunalslams social media user for morphing her pic

Celebrities frequently find themselves victims of social media morphing, where publicly available images are misused to create altered and misleading content. Recently, popular actress Mrunal Thakur became the latest target when an Instagram user posted a Diwali video featuring a morphed image of her.

Upon discovering the post, Thakur openly expressed her anger, responding directly to the user with a pointed comment: “Bhai kyu jhootitassali de rahehainaapapneaap ko? Aapkolagtahainkiaapyeh jo karrahehainyeh cool hain? Ji nahi!” (Why are you giving yourself false reassurance? Do you really believe that what you’re doing is cool? It’s not!). The actress’s frustration stemmed not just from the altered photo but from the user’s history of sharing morphed images of various celebrities.

Known for standing against such misuse, Mrunal has previously spoken out against image manipulation on social media. She notably supported actress RashmikaMandanna when a deepfake video circulated online, highlighting her commitment to tackling these issues.

On the work front, Thakur was last seen with Vijay Deverakonda in The Family Star and is currently filming Son of Sardaar 2.







