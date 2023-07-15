Ms Sitara Ghattamaneni Gives Her First Remuneration From an Ad to Charity

Hyderabad July 15: Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata, said that she spent her first salary for acting in a commercial for charity. Along with the preview of a PMJ Jewels short sweet feature film "Princess" in which she acted, she also launched the look book SITARA collection at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Banjara Hills along with his mother Namrata Ghattamaneni.





Sitara is the first star in the country to have a signature collection on her name. Sitara also interacted with the media on this occasion. She said that she likes movies, and is very interested in acting in movies. She said that he learned a lot of confidence from her mother. She said her father Mahesh Babu was very happy to see the launch of SITARA signature collection by PMJ Jewels at Times Square, Newyork. And very Emotional when he saw the Add Video.



Namrata also said their son Gautham might enter films but currently interested in his studies. The short film is directed by Shourya Paruvu and PMJ Jewels will release the short film officially on July 19, 2023. PMJ Jewels Principal Designer Director, Dinesh Jain, Director Rakshitha Jain, Nimesh, Kiran, Seema, Shilpa and others participated in this launch program.

