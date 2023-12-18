Munawar Faruqui cries, says ‘I’m not fake’ after Ayesha’s accusations

  • Menu
After Ayesha Khan accused Munawar Faruqui of "lying and two timing", the stand up star was seen breaking down in front of his housemates.

Mumbai : After Ayesha Khan accused Munawar Faruqui of "lying and two timing", the stand up star was seen breaking down in front of his housemates.

In a recent promo shared by the channel on Instagram, shows Munawar breaking into tears in front of Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande.

He was heard saying: “Haan maine kho diya usko. Tum logo ne mujhe 9 hafte dekha na. Main fake nahi hun. But kya karun main agar maine dil tod diya kisi ek ka bhi…. If they open the door I will walk out.”

The housemates were seen pacifying Munawar, after saying these lines, he was seen breaking down.

Ayesha before entering the show told IANS: “He had lied. Two-timing is a small word. I don’t know how many ‘timings’ he has done. This is the information that I have. That I know of. He used to talk to so many girls… You are saying ‘I love you’ to one and to another you are saying ‘You are worth marrying’, you are also saying ‘don’t leave me and go’ to someone else.”

