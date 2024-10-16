Music ne Mila di jodi! DJ Yogii gets married to Charu Semwal

Music is known to connect people but for DJ Yogii it led to a lifelong connection as he met Charu Semwal through music and recently, they got married in Delhi. While Yogii is one of the leading DJs in India today, Charu is an Indian Idol finalist

Revealing how it all started, Yogii informs that he was approached to remake a song that was originally sung by Charu. After that, they first met during one of his shows in Mumbai. “That's where our numbers were exchanged, and we started talking. It all started with checking with each other how our shows happened and gradually the relationship evolved and we never knew when and how, it just happened,” he says.

Yogii shares that he and his bride connected over their shared love of food and travel. “But our biggest connecting point was our love for music. I didn't have a doubt in my mind that I wanted to marry her and today, we are standing here, all set to live the rest of our lives together,” he concludes.