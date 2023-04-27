My character will serve more fun to the audience: Dimple Hayati about 'Rama Banam'

Gopichand's "Rama Banam," produced by People Media Factory, and directed by Sriwass, is all set to hit the screens on May 05, 2023. Dimple Hayati plays the romantic interest of Gopichand. The film features an ensemble cast, including Jagapathi Babu, Khushbu, Sachin Khedekar, Nasser, Ali, Raja Ravindra, Vennela Kishore, Saptagiri, Kashi Vishwanath, Satya, Getup Srinu, Sameer, and Tarun Arora. Mickey J Meyer is composing the tunes. Much ahead of the release, Hans India had a brief interaction with the film's leading lady Dimple Hayati. Let's have a look into it.



How did you become part of Rama Banam?

I signed "Rama Banam" while doing "Khiladi." After Khiladi's release, Director Sriwass was a bit hesitant about me playing Bhairavi character in "Rama Banam," since I did a very glamorous role in Khiladi. I had a couple of screentests as the makers wanted someone who could play a girl next door kind of role. Somehow it worked out, and that's how I came on board for this project.

How was your working experience with Gopichand?

I am very happy. Gopichand is a completely different person altogether. He speaks less, and I, too, don't talk much on the sets. So, it was a bit challenging for me to work out that chemistry. Ravi Teja, whom I worked with in my previous film, is a vivacious person, and here I am, working with a totally different person. Gopichand is a gentleman, and he supported me very well during the "Rama Banam" shoot.

What is the difference between this character and your real life?

I will be seen as an urban girl in this film. My character name is Bhairavi and she is a vlogger. In real life, I stay away from social media. So this role was new to me. It was fun lots of fun in making reels and vlogs. There are many senior artists in the film. I have to create vlogs with all of them. It will be very entertaining. Rambanam is an entertainer that entertains everyon e me perform the scenes. Also, I saw the videos of a few Youtube vlogs for reference.

How significant is your role in the film's story, which deals with food habits?

Bhairavi might not be completely linked with the film's story, but she is somebody who will travel with the hero. So my character will serve more fun to the audience, and then it will delve into the story. I can't say more than this.

What is the advantage of being a dancer actor? How do you think you got into dancing and acting?

Many people ask me if I went to acting school. I never went to acting school. There are many dancers and actors in the house. I get more criticism from home. Acting also came from dancing only.

What are your aspirations about working in non-Telugu films?

In Tamil, I did a couple of films. But not many people knew it. Right now, I would love to experiment in different languages. If you talk about "Atrangi Re," it is a Bollywood film. I would like to take up any challenge that comes my way.

Can you tell us about your future projects?

I am doing a Tamil film currently, and the announcement regarding my next Telugu film will be out soon. Even the Tamil movie that I am part of is yet to be announced officially. Both these films have big stars as the protagonists.