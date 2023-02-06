Mythri Movie Makers Is Making Its Debut On Digital Platform With AHA's Original Film 'Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu'

Tollywood's ace production house 'Mythri Movie Makers' are known for its high-end budget movies like Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy, Pushpa, etc. They teamed up with most of the ace actors and are now bankrolling the most-awaited movies like Ram Charan's 16, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Kushi. As digital media and OTT platforms are showing off their power these days, the production house is also making its debut with AHA's original movie 'Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu'.

AHA officials shared the announcement poster of the movie on their Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Rendekaralu unte manchiga panta vesukoni bathakochu… Adhe rendekarala meedha verevalla kallu padithe..?? An aha original film, Sathi Gaani Rendu Ekaralu. Ammuthada? Sasthada? #SGREonAHA. Coming Soon!"

The poster is creating noise on social media as it showcased a beautiful glimpse of farmland with a suitcase. The concept is amazing and it will have Pushpa fame Jagadeesh Bhandari in an interesting role even Vennela Kishore is said to be part of this movie. According to the sources, the movie might hit the AHA platform during the Christmas festival!

Speaking on this special occasion, the Mythri Movie Makers team doled out, "We are extremely thrilled to bring our first OTT Telugu film for our diverse audiences on aha. Foraying into OTT was a natural progression as we believe it opens up another avenue for us to super serve our audience with immersive entertainment that delights and engages them. Along with a powerful storyline, the movie features beautifully composed music which is intricately woven into the story. It has been a pleasure collaborating with aha and we are sure Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu will resonate with audience."