Naga Chaitanya acquires motorsport racing team- Hyderabad Blackbirds (HBB)

Renowned Tollywood actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya has recently acquired ownership of the esteemed motorsport racing team, Hyderabad Blackbirds (HBB). The team, which has made its mark in the Indian Racing League, is set to participate in the inaugural season of the Formula 4 Indian Championship. This exciting new venture is organized and promoted by Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL).

Naga Chaitanya's passion for motorsport can be traced back to his early years, having always been a fervent admirer of Formula 1, supercars, and motorcycles. His deep-rooted interest and enthusiasm for the sport, coupled with the opportunity to contribute to the comprehensive growth of the Indian motorsport domain, were decisive factors in his decision to invest in the racing team.

Naga Chaitanya stated: “Being a part of Motorsport has always been something I’ve looked out to do. It gives me immense happiness in being able to be a part of the Hyderabad Blackbirds team. Personally, I see the Indian Racing League going off to be a prominent name in Indian Motorsport providing great entertainment to all the enthusiasts out there, as well as being a platform for young talents to rise. I’m keenly looking forward to the street races this season which I believe will be a great experience for the viewers. With the awareness of Motorsport growing amongst all age groups, it’s a great time to be a part of it. I'd like to thank Mr. Akhil for making this happen.

In its debut year in the Indian Racing League, Hyderabad Blackbirds clinched notableaccolades. Two prominent drivers from the team, Akhil Rabindra and Neel Jani, achieved acommendable 1-2 finish in the Drivers’ Championship. Meanwhile, as a unit, HBB securedthe second position in the Teams’ Championship. Elevating their ambitions, HyderabadBlackbirds is gearing up to compete in the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship thisyear, an event that is anticipated to draw budding and aspiring racers globally.

Akhil Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of RPPL, remarked: “We are excited to have Naga Chaitanya join our vision for motorsport in India. What we are getting is not only a very influential actor but an individual whose passion for motorsport is well known, and more fundamentally an individual who wants to contribute to developing motorsport in India. Hyderabad is a city with a very aspirational and hard core auto-enthusiast audience, and there's no one better than Nag to be the flag bearer. His investment is also a very important step towards showcasing how lucrative the Indian Racing Festival platform is and the potential it holds.”







