Naga Chaitanya dives into mythological thriller with ‘NC24’

Fresh off the success of Thandel, Naga Chaitanya is set to make his mark in the pan-India space with an ambitious mythological thriller, tentatively titled #NC24. Directed by Virupaksha fame Karthik Dandu and produced by BVSN Prasad, the film is already creating buzz for its massive scale and unique narrative blend of action, mythology, and fantasy.

According to insiders, #NC24 is set against a grand backdrop and features high-end visual effects while staying deeply rooted in Indian traditions. The story follows an unlikely trio—a treasure hunter, an archaeologist, and a history student—as they uncover a prophecy tied to royal bloodlines and a looming apocalypse. With elements referencing historical periods like the Dark Ages and the Kalyuga, the film promises to deliver an intense battle between good and evil.

Speaking about the film, Chaitanya shared, “This story is something truly special. It will take audiences into another world while still being grounded in our own rich cultural roots. I’m excited to be a part of something so unique and grand.”

Adding to his packed slate, Chaitanya is also gearing up for his return to the web space following the success of Dhootha. He is reportedly collaborating with filmmaker Deva Katta for a new series titled Mayasabha. As per updates from the maker, the first season will span 400 minutes and is expected to premiere in late 2025. Fans can expect yet another gripping tale from Chay soon.