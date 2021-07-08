Naga Chaitanya joins sets of his Hindi debut

Young Hero Naga Chaitanya who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Love Story' under the direction of Sekhar Kammula with Sai Pallavi as the female lead is equally excited about his Bollywood debut 'Laal Singh Chadhha'.

None other than Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is starring in this upcoming drama titled 'Laal Singh Chadhha'. Touted to be the official Hindi remake of Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump', the shooting of the film is currently going on in Ladakh. According to the latest buzz, the ace actor has recently joined the shooting of the young hero who also took special training to bulk up for his role in the film. Chai has finally achieved his perfect look and is all set to resume the shooting. As per the buzz, Naga Chaitanya hired a personal trainer to get the army men look. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will complete his portion of shooting in the next 20 days.

Apart from Love Story, Naga Chaitanya also signed another interesting project Thank You under the direction of Vikram Kumar. Raashi Khanna is romancing Naga Chaitanya in this film.