Naga Chaitanya to debut on OTT!

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is one of the talented actors in the film industry. The actor is currently busy with the works of his debut in Hindi. Titled Lal Singh Chaddha, the film is the official remake of Forest Gump. Meanwhile, there is an update about his debut on OTT.

We hear that Sharrath Marar who produced many films in Telugu is planning a digital film with Naga Chaitanya. The duo are in talks about the project for a long time. Finally, they zeroed in a sensitive subject and Naga Chaitanya will begin the shoot for the same soon.

The film unit is currently occupied with the pre-production and script works of the project. The director is yet to get confirmed for the film.

The digital film will hit the floors once Chaitanya wraps up his ongoing commitments.