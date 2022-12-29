Naga Chaitanya's Custody Will Be Released On This Date…

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Naga Chaitanya is all in the best phase of his career. He is all set to make his digital debut soon and now busy with Venkat Prabhu's Custody movie. Off late, the makers dropped a new poster and unveiled the release date of this movie. It will hit the theatres in next Summer and has glam doll Krithi Shetty as the lead actress.



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "It's #Custody in theatres on May 12, 2023 #CustodyOnMay12. A @vp_offl Hunt @chay_akkineni @IamKrithiShetty @thearvindswami @SS_Screens @srinivasaaoffl @realsarathkumar #Priyamani @Premgiamaren @VennelaKishore @srkathiir @rajeevan69 @abburiravi @TimesMusicSouth #VP11".

The poster showcased the FIR file and has the release date printed on it. This movie is titled Custody and is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Well, another great news is father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are all set to tune the songs for this movie. They are teaming up for the first time! It is Naga Chaitanya's 22nd project while director Venkat's 11th movie!

Being bilingual the movie has an ensemble cast of Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, Premgi, Sampath Raj and Arvind Swami along with the lead actors. Recently the makers introduced the prominent roles of this movie by unveiling their first look posters and guess what the popular actress of Karthika Deepam serial Vantalakka aka Premi Vishwanath is making her debut into Tollywood with this movie.

Custody movie will be released on 12th May, 2023 next summer…