Naga Chaitanya’s ‘NC24’ enters crucial second schedule

After delivering a blockbuster with Thandel, Yuvasamrat Naga Chaitanya is now diving into a bold new genre with #NC24, a mythological thriller directed by Virupaksha fame Karthik Dandu. The film, touted to be the biggest project of Chaitanya’s career, is being produced on a grand scale by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and Sukumar Writings, with Bapineedu presenting.

The production team recently wrapped up the first schedule and expressed satisfaction with the initial footage. Riding on that momentum, the crucial second schedule has now commenced in Hyderabad. This month-long phase will see the shooting of key sequences featuring Chaitanya and prominent actors from various film industries. The shoot will span three major Hyderabad locations, with a top-tier technical team supporting the effort.

A new poster was unveiled, featuring Naga Chaitanya in a rugged avatar—holding a pickaxe in one hand and a jute rope in the other, accompanied by the tagline: “One step deeper, one swing closer.” The striking image has added to the growing anticipation surrounding the film.

Earlier, the makers generated buzz with the release of a gripping concept video titled “NC24 – The Excavation Begins”, which offered a haunting and cinematic glimpse into the film’s scale and mood, earning a thunderous response from fans.

The project boasts an accomplished technical crew, including Ajaneesh B Loknath for music, Ragul Dharuman for cinematography, Sri Nagendra Tangala as Production Designer, and Naveen Nooli handling editing. The film’s title and full cast will be revealed soon.