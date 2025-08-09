Naga Shaurya’s ‘Bad Boy Karthik’ kicks off musical promotions

Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya is set to return in a full-fledged action entertainer titled Bad Boy Karthik, directed by Ram Desina (Ramesh). Paired opposite him is actress Vidhi, with the film being produced by Srinivasarao Chintalapudi under the Sri Vaishnavi Films banner. The intense nature of Naga Shaurya’s character in the film’s first-look poster has already received a strong response from audiences.

The makers have now launched the film’s musical promotions with the release of the first single, Naa Maava Pillanithanannaade. Composed by melody master Harris Jayaraj, the track blends vibrant beats with a mass appeal. Lyricist Kasarla Shyam has penned catchy, crowd-pleasing lines, while Karunya and Haripriya’s energetic vocals add a captivating touch.

The song showcases Naga Shaurya and Vidhi’s colorful onscreen chemistry, with Shaurya’s stylish dance moves winning praise on social media. The track is already trending online, setting high expectations for the film’s soundtrack.

Bad Boy Karthik also features an ensemble cast including Samuthirakani, Senior Naresh, Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Mime Gopi, and Sridevi Vijaykumar in pivotal roles.

Top technicians are part of the crew, with acclaimed cinematographer Rasool Ellore as DOP, Ram Anjaneyulu as art director, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handling editing. The film promises a high-octane visual and musical experience for action lovers.