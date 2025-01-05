‘Namo Namah Shivaya’ from ‘Thandel’ celebrates glory of Lord Shiva

The musical promotions for Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya, have hit a high note with the release of the highly anticipated second single, "Namo Namah Shivaya." Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner, the film has already captivated audiences with its first hit, "Bujji Thalli." Now, the lyrical video for "Namo Namah Shivaya" promises to elevate the excitement further.

This powerful Shiva Shakti anthem, composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, blends traditional sounds with modern beats, creating an electrifying experience. The track, which celebrates the glory of Lord Shiva, is a stirring fusion of devotion and grandeur. The intense beats and dynamic vocals by Anurag Kulkarni and Haripriya bring out the track's spiritual depth, while Jonnavithula's lyrics capture the essence of Shiva’s mysticism.





Choreographed by Shekar Master, the dance sequences beautifully narrate the tale of devotion, adding to the song's spiritual impact. The on-screen chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, who previously wowed audiences in Love Story, is evident as they both shine in this track, with Chaitanya’s powerful presence complementing Pallavi’s graceful expressions.

With its mesmerizing visuals, grand set designs, and emotionally charged performances, "Namo Namah Shivaya" is set to become a chart-topping devotional anthem. Thandel, which also features a stellar crew, is slated for release on February 7th, 2025.