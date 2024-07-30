Nandamuri Mokshagna’s debut set for September

The long-awaited Tollywood debut of Nandamuri Mokshagna is finally on the horizon. Reports about his entry into films have been circulating for the past five years, but it appears that Balakrishna has now finalized the auspicious date for his son's introduction to the industry.

According to sources, formal puja ceremonies are scheduled to commence on September 6, marking the beginning of this highly anticipated project. The film, directed by Prashant Varma, is described as a fantasy social drama with a compelling script that promises to captivate audiences.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement, preparations are well underway. A recent photoshoot of Mokshagna received positive feedback on social media, delighting fans of Balayya and dispelling any previous doubts about his makeover.





Balakrishna is determined to present Mokshagna, who has trained under renowned instructors like Satyanand, to the audience by next year. Prashant Varma is set to play a crucial role in this launch, ensuring Mokshagna's debut is nothing short of spectacular.



While YVS Chaudhary has recently announced the launch of Kalyan Ram’s son Janakiram, Mokshagna's debut is expected to precede it, even though regular shooting has not yet begun.





The film is slated to be produced with a substantial budget, aiming for a pan-India release. Detailed information about the cast and crew will be revealed soon, heightening the excitement surrounding this new chapter in Tollywood.

