Nandini Reddy looks confident on ‘Anni Manchi Sakunamule’

Young actor Santosh Sobhan’s “Anni Manchi Sakunamule,” helmed by Nandini Reddy, is up for a grand release. Malvika Nair is the leading lady. Micky J Meyer composed the tunes. This family entertainer has an ensemble cast of Shaukaru Janaki, Rajendra Prasad, Gauthami, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Vasuki, Ramya Subramanian, and Anju Alvika Naik in vital roles. Priyanka Dutt produced the movie. Ahead of the release, Nandini Reddy speaks with Hans India and shares interesting details about the film. Let’s have a look into it.



As a filmmaker, is it a challenge for you to showcase something novel in family entertainers?

There are seven primary characters in “Anni Manchi Sakunamule.” Along with Santosh and Malvika, other characters also have prominence. You will get to see a lot more about these characters. I like stories in which everything is connected to each other, but they are very difficult to write.

Why choose Vasuki, Shaukaru Janaki, Gautami after a long break?

We have taken all of them as per the demand of the story. If there is an artist like Rajendra Prasad, there should be people of their level. Rao ramesh and Naresh are busy. They all felt like a family and made this film with interest. And if Malvika’s mother and Anju are newcomers, we have assumed that the audience will enjoy the script.

If you give more detailing to family entertainers, there is a high risk that the movie might turn out to be boring. What’s your take on this?

I didn’t waste a single scene. Apart from giving detailing, I made sure that the pace of the film is up. I tried to introduce the characters in an interesting and entertaining manner. All the elements are set up in the first half, while their payoffs will be in the second half.

Post Covid audiences’ tastes and preferences changed. So did you make any changes to the script?

We never get satisfied, and we keep working on improvising the story. We were working on this plot even before ‘Oh Baby.’ So that evolvement kept happening, and yes, we made many changes to the story.

There was a talk that a big hero wanted to do this film. Is it true?

No, it isn’t true. Nobody ever asked me to include action or fights. We gave the narration. But they had other reasons for not doing the film, and no one asked me to add action elements. Fights won’t fit into this script.

What does Victoria Puram have to do with the story?

Victoria Puram is located on the border of Andhra and Tamil Nadu which is famous for coffee plantations. The queen likes to drink the coffee that the chef puts there. That’s how the town became famous. Coffee estate, two families, four generations, court case and all these elements will engage the audience with family emotions.

‘O Baby’ has Samantha so she made an emotional deal. How correct is it to put so much emotion on the hero in this movie?

You will tell about this after the release of the movie tomorrow. I think I have written the best climax for this movie so far. My career depends on the last 20 minutes. I can say the best. Already more than 30 outsiders and censors have seen it and said it is the best. You will love the character of the hero after watching the movie. That way everyone will be connected. Feeling very proud of this.

Can you tell us a few words about Mickey J Meyer?

He is the soul of the film. Before starting the movie, I told him that there are no superstars in it except him. This is the first time in my life I went ahead with the story without caring about other factors. I wanted to do justice to the story. There won’t be heavy dialogues in the climax.

Do you have any pressure, as the production banner has a solid track record?

When four batsmen score centuries, obviously, there would be a lot of pressure on the next batter. There was pressure, but going by the response from whoever has seen the film, I am feeling cool.

Post Covid, people are not showing much interest on first day first show. Do you think this will effect for your film?

From the time my first film to ‘O Baby,’ the morning show did not have a large audience. Later, they came and watched with great word of mouth.