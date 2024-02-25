Nani collaborates with ‘OG’ director Sujeeth

In a major announcement on Natural Star Nani's birthday, it has been revealed that he will be teaming up with the original "Run Raja Run" (OG) director Sujeeth for his 32nd film, tentatively titled "Nani32." The concept video released for the film unveils the intriguing storyline, stating, "When a violent man turns non-violent, his world turns upside down." The movie, much like OG, is set against the backdrop of a gangster milieu.

DVV Entertainment, the production house behind the successful collaboration with Nani in "SaripodhaaSanivaaram," is once again joining forces with the Natural Star for this project. Riding high on consecutive hits, Nani's association with this top production house comes as an exciting development for his fans. The film will be co-produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari.

Nani32 is scheduled to commence production once the filming of "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" is concluded. Nani took to his Twitter handle to share the news, stating, "It’s a Sujeeth film. After the POWER… Comes the LOVER #Nani32." The music for the film will be composed by Praveen Lakkaraju, and fans can expect the Nani-Sujeeth collaboration to hit the silver screens in 2025. This announcement has created a buzz among cinephiles, eager to witness the magic that Nani and Sujeeth will bring to the big screen with Nani32.







