Nani gears up for ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’release

Natural Star Nani is all set to continue his winning streak with HIT: The 3rd Case, slated for release on May 1. The film’s grand pre-release event was held today, with SS Rajamouli attending as the chief guest, alongside stars like Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen.

Director Sailesh Kolanu praised Nani’s dedication, recounting incidents where Nani endured minor injuries on set but continued shooting without pause. "Despite getting burned and injured, Nani kept going, showing real commitment," Sailesh shared.

Addressing concerns about the film’s intense action, Nani clarified, “There are two kinds of violence. The violence in HIT 3 is the kind you’ll enjoy.” He also playfully joked about "snatching Rajamouli’s passport" to ensure he watches the movie, highlighting their close bond.

Nani praised Vishwak Sen and AdiviSesh as the pillars of the HIT Universe and promised that HIT 3 would blend thrilling storytelling with commercial mass appeal. He emphasized that no additional trailer would be released before the premiere, preserving the excitement for May 1.

SS Rajamouli lauded Sailesh’s vision, noting that HIT has organically evolved into a promising franchise. He also applauded Nani’s relentless growth, saying, “No matter how much Nani achieves, we always want more from him—and he keeps delivering.”

With a powerful team and mounting anticipation, HIT: The 3rd Case is set to thrill audiences nationwide.