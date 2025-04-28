Live
- Sandalwood actor Vijay Kumar joins Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Sethupathi’s film
- South Korea's fire agency issues emergency response order over mountain fire
- Mumbai office fire: ED to continue Nirav, Choksi probes using digital records
- Apple Plans Gradual Shift of US iPhone Production to India, But 2027 Foldables May Stay in China
- TSR Movie Makers rolls out Production No. 3
- Debt, liquidity of auto parts exporters to stay comfortable despite US tariff hikes: Report
- ‘Make in India’ booster: HMD Global to launch Direct-to-Mobile phones in country
- 'Rubbing salt into wounds', CM Fadnavis slams Wadettiwar for remarks on terrorists
- From Kupwara to Kathua, people came out to protest: CM Omar Abdullah on Pahalgam attack
- Vishnu Manchu gears up to launch ‘Kannappa Movement’ in the US ahead of global release
Nani gears up for ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’release
Rajamouli, Vishwak Sen, and AdiviSesh Join Pre-Release Festivities
Natural Star Nani is all set to continue his winning streak with HIT: The 3rd Case, slated for release on May 1. The film’s grand pre-release event was held today, with SS Rajamouli attending as the chief guest, alongside stars like Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen.
Director Sailesh Kolanu praised Nani’s dedication, recounting incidents where Nani endured minor injuries on set but continued shooting without pause. "Despite getting burned and injured, Nani kept going, showing real commitment," Sailesh shared.
Addressing concerns about the film’s intense action, Nani clarified, “There are two kinds of violence. The violence in HIT 3 is the kind you’ll enjoy.” He also playfully joked about "snatching Rajamouli’s passport" to ensure he watches the movie, highlighting their close bond.
Nani praised Vishwak Sen and AdiviSesh as the pillars of the HIT Universe and promised that HIT 3 would blend thrilling storytelling with commercial mass appeal. He emphasized that no additional trailer would be released before the premiere, preserving the excitement for May 1.
SS Rajamouli lauded Sailesh’s vision, noting that HIT has organically evolved into a promising franchise. He also applauded Nani’s relentless growth, saying, “No matter how much Nani achieves, we always want more from him—and he keeps delivering.”
With a powerful team and mounting anticipation, HIT: The 3rd Case is set to thrill audiences nationwide.