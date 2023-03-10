Nani has Great Expectations on Dasara

Our sources have revealed that Nani has been actively promoting his upcoming film, 'Dasara', with great enthusiasm. He even traveled to North India to promote it and plans to expand his promotion efforts throughout the country.

Nani is confident that this film will be a game-changer in his career and has been striving to expand his market for some time. He believes that 'Dasara', directed by Srikanth Odela, will be the film to take him to the next level.

The film is set against the backdrop of coal mines and revolves around the themes of friendship and love, with an intense narration. Nani's character in the film is a complete departure from his previous roles and he was convinced after seeing the film that it would have universal appeal. Hence, he is passionately promoting it to reach a wider audience.