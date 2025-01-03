Nani releases first single from ‘Bhairavam’

The much-anticipated action drama Bhairavam has stirred excitement with its first look posters featuring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nara Rohith, and Manoj Manchu. With Aditi Shankar, Anandhi, and Divya Pillai playing the female leads, the film is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, with Dr.JayantilalGada of Pen Studios presenting it.

To mark Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' birthday, the film’s makers launched the musical promotions, unveiling the first single titled “OoVennela.” Natural Star Nani, a close associate of the team, had the honor of releasing the track.

The song, composed by Sricharan Pakala, is a lively and heartfelt melody that captures the rustic and raw essence of the film. The visuals further enhance its rustic appeal, with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas donning a traditional lungi and delivering energetic dance moves that appeal to the masses. His character’s energy contrasts beautifully with Aditi Shankar’s village belle persona as she joins him in a graceful dance, adding a sense of charm and chemistry.

Anurag Kulkarni and Yamini Ghantasala lend their voices to the track, with lyrics by TirupathiJaavana, expressing the depth of Bellamkonda’s love for Aditi’s character, Vennela. His character’s emotional devotion is captured in the song's heartfelt verses.

With Hari K Vedantam behind the lens and Sricharan Pakala composing the music, Bhairavam promises a visual and auditory feast for fans. The film’s editing is handled by Chota K Prasad, while Brahma Kadali serves as the production designer. Dialogues are penned by Satyarshi and Toom Venkat. The film’s vibrant music and captivating chemistry between the leads make it one to watch out for.