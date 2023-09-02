Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ new schedule kick-started in Coonoor

Natural Star Nani is presently starring in a Pan India film “Hi Nanna” being helmed by debutant Shouryuv. Produced prestigiously by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala under the banner of Vyra Entertainments, the movie that stars Mrunal Thakur playing the female lead. Billed to be a wholesome family entertainer, the movie will see Baby Kiara Khanna as Nani’s daughter.









Meanwhile, the film’s new shooting schedule is kick-started in the lush beauty of Coonoor. Nani says Hi from the location and he is seen enjoying the exotic location. Get ready for a musical extravaganza. The musical promotions of the movie will begin soon.

The makers previously unveiled the film’s first look poster and also a glimpse which received a thumping response. The glimpse helped the movie to garner a good buzz across the country.









Hesham Abdul Wahab scores the music, while Sanu John Varughese ISC is the cinematographer. Praveen Anthony is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer, and Satish EVV is the executive producer. The movie will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on December 21, this year.