Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ now streaming on Netflix after blockbuster run

Nani's latest hit, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya, has been making waves since its theatrical release on August 29, 2024. The film received rave reviews from both critics and audiences, marking another success for the actor.

Starring Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead and SJ Suryah in a standout role as the antagonist, the movie has now crossed the Rs. 100 crore gross mark at the box office.

Following its massive success, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is now available for streaming on Netflix in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Fans are eager to see how the film will resonate with home viewers after its blockbuster theatrical run.

In addition to its lead cast, the movie features an impressive supporting ensemble, including Murali Sharma, Sai Kumar, Harshavardhan, Ajay, Aditi Balan, Abhirami, and more. Produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film also benefits from a sensational soundtrack composed by Jakes Bejoy, which has been widely praised for elevating the film’s emotional and action-packed sequences.

With the movie now accessible on OTT platforms, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram continues its successful streak, cementing Nani's place as a box office powerhouse.