‘Narakasura’ output brought confidence in us: Rakshit Atluri

"Narakasura" starring Rakshit Atluri of "Palasa" fame co-starring Aparna Janarthan and Sankeerthana Vipin as heroines, the film is produced by Dr Ajja Srinivas under the banners of Sumukha Creations and Ideal Film Makers. Directed by Sebastian Nova Acosta Jr “Narakasura” is going to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages on 3rd of this month. On this occasion, RakshitAtlurispeaks about the film. Let’s have a look into it.

Tell us few words about ‘Narakasura.’

The movie "Narakasura" is set in a coffee estate on the borders of AP and Tamil Nadu. In this movie, I played the character of a lorry driver named Shiva. In the movie "Narakasura" we have taken a point related to the Hijras, just like in my previous movie ‘Palasa’in which the problems related to Dalits were shown. This is just one aspect of the story. The film has all the commercial elements. This transgender element causes a conflict in the story.

What went wrong in the delay of ‘Narakasura?’

We started "Narakasura" movie in 2020 after the release of ‘Palasa’ movie. We wanted to complete the film within a year. But this is a big scale movie. There are good padding artists like Nasser, Charan Raj, Sreeman. In terms of story, we shot in states like Chhattisgarh, Orissa and Madhya Pradesh. There were two covid waves in between. Due to this, dates could not be arranged for combinations of artists. The shooting of the film, which was supposed to be a year, took two and a half years. I couldn't do another project because of the getup I did for this character. Our director lost his arm in an accident which also caused the delay. But, after "Narakasura", I acted in two films, “Operation Raavan” and “Sasivadane.” Both the films are now in the post-production stage.

What made you to take this movie to pan-India level?

When we started this project, we thought that it should be a pan India movie. The story also has pan India elements. Since AP and Tamil Nadu border coffee estate, the characters of the people working there also some speak in Tamil. The main reason is it has that pan-India appeal.

What is the reaction of your team after watching the output?

Everyone were down when the film is getting delayed. The budget also increased. But, everything turned out positively after watching the output. Special thanks to our producers for their support. We are all confident because of the output of the film.

What is your main motto as an actor?

I want to be a good mass hero. Because when I saw the action scenes in ‘Palasa,’ I felt that I did the fights well. I want to get a good name as an actor.







