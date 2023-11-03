‘Narakasura’ review: Interesting revenge drama

Rakshit Atluri's“Narakasura,” under the directorial guidance of Sebastian Noah Acosta Junior, succeeded in capturing the collective imagination with its compelling promotional content. The film's infusion of youthful romantic elements, coupled with its intriguing plot twists, has generated palpable excitement among audiences. The film hits theatres and let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

The tranquil village, nestled amidst verdant coffee estates on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, springs to life as Police Inspector Sripathi (Sriman) begins his investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Shiva(Rakshit Atluri). The enigma surrounding Shiva's vanishing act and his intricate ties to Meenakshi (Aparna Janardanan), Veeramani (Sangeertana Vipin), MLA Nagama Naidu (Charan Raj), Nagama Naidu's son Adhi Naidu (TejCharan Raj), Veera Naidu (Karthik Saahas), Constable Venkat (Fish Venkat), and Constable Ali (Saleem Pheku) unravels in the subsequent events.

Performances

Rakshit Atluri delivered a convincing portrayal of a rugged villager in the film, showcasing his acting prowess with commendable expressiveness and emotive abilities. His on-screen body language was well-suited to his character, adding authenticity to his performance.

Aparna Janardhan graced the screen with her beauty and brought justice to her role, while Samgeertana Vipin impressed with her gorgeous appearance and delivered a performance brimming with intensity. Charan Raj's portrayal of the MLA was adequate, and SS Kanchi, TejCharan Raj, Fish Venkat, and Sriman all did justice to their respective roles.

Technicalities

Sebastian Noah Acosta Junior initiated the narrative in an engaging manner, piquing interest by emphasizing the protagonist's disappearance. As the story progressed towards the interval, the narration adopted a more serious and intriguing tone, notably with the introduction of eunuch characters, which set the stage for the second half.

The music by Nawafal Raja featured melodious tunes that seamlessly blended classical ragas, entertaining all. The talented singers did justice to the songs, which were beautifully picturized. Additionally, Nawafal Raja's background music elevated the scenes, providing a palpable emotional depth for viewers.Nani Chamidisetty's cinematography added visual appeal to the film. Vamsee Krishna's editing was generally good, there was room for improvement in the initial part of the film, which contained some unnecessary scenes. The dialogues were occasionally praiseworthy, and the production values maintained a high standard throughout.