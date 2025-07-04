 Narivetta: Malayalam Action-Drama Now Streaming Online

Malayalam movie Narivetta has impressed audiences in theatres and it will be available soon on OTT platforms to entertain television audiences

Helmed by Anuraj Manohar, the movie stars Tovino Thomas.

The story is about Varghese, a young man who moves to a place called Wayanad. There, he sees a protest by Adivasi people who want to keep their land. What starts as a normal job becomes a big and exciting story.

Other actors in the movie are Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran, Arya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, and Pranav Teophine. The music is by Jakes Bejoy. The movie talks about real social problems and is very interesting.

You can watch Narivetta on Sony LIV from July 11.