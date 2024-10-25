‘Narudi Brathuku Natana’ review: A soulful tale of life

Narudi Brathuku Natana, directed by Rishikeshwar Yogi, starring Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu and Nithin Prasanna in lead roles, the film has been produced by TG Vishwaprasad, Sukumar Boreddy, and Dr. Sindhu Reddy. Released on October 25, let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

The story follows Satya, the son of a wealthy businessman, who aspires to become an actor. Despite trying hard, even using his father’s influence, he repeatedly faces rejection. Frustrated and told by everyone, including his closest friend, that he lacks acting skills, Satya leaves home to find meaning in life. He travels to Kerala, where he hits rock bottom, meeting Salman, a kind-hearted man who gives him shelter. As Satya becomes part of the local village, he falls for Lekha, a pregnant woman with a troubled past. As the narrative unfolds, Satya learns about life, emotions, and ultimately, himself. The question remains: will Satya find the acting career he dreams of?

Performances:

Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu shines in the lead role, portraying Satya’s emotional struggles with authenticity. His transition from a rejected actor to someone who learns to understand life is beautifully acted. Nithin Prasanna, known for his negative roles, surprises with a positive role as Salman, delivering moments of warmth and humor. Shruti Jayan stands out as Lekha, bringing depth to her character. The supporting cast, including Viva Raghav, adds to the emotional weight of the film.

Technicalities:

As both the director and editor, Rishikeshwar Yogi ensures a tight narrative that flows without any dull moments. The cinematography captures the serene beauty of Kerala, making the village and its people come alive on screen. The background score adds emotional depth, complementing the film's introspective tone. The songs are soulful and enhance the storytelling.

Analysis:

“Narudi Brathuku Natana” is a heartfelt drama that delves into the journey of self-discovery and the passion for acting. The film resonates with audiences who enjoy stories about personal growth and self-reflection. It portrays how life’s challenges can become the greatest teachers. With strong performances, beautiful visuals, and a touching narrative, this film is a must-watch for those who appreciate heartwarming tales of life and art.