‘Natarathnalu’ trailer unveiled; prepares for Feb release

"Nataratnalu" is a crime comedy thriller film featuring Inaya Sultana, Sudarshan Reddy, Rangasthalam Mahesh, and Thagubothu Ramesh. Directed by Shivanagu and produced by Everest Entertainment under Chandana Productions, the film boasts directors who have delivered numerous hits, and this time, they also step into acting roles.

At the grand trailer launch event, producer Damodar Prasad expressed his wish for "Nataratnalu" to be as successful as "JathiRatnalu." He acknowledged the challenges in the film industry and commended the team for overcoming them. Telugu Film Producers Council Secretary Prasanna Kumar highlighted the significance of cinema, and Director Shivanagu was praised for his hard work and dedication. Director KS Ravikumar Chaudhary and Samudra attended the event, emphasizing the importance of standing strong in the film industry despite its challenges.

Director Shivanagu shared his deep connection with cinema and his commitment to the craft. He emphasized the importance of promotions in a film's success and thanked the producers, technicians, and actors for their support. Producer ChantiYalamati discussed the unique narrative of "Nataratnalu" and praised Shivanagu's dynamic direction. The film, turning directors into actors, introduces a new talent in Suryakiran.

Directors KS Ravikumar Chaudhary and Samudra praised Shivanagu's dedication and hard work. They expressed confidence in the film's success, particularly noting the last 20 minutes as highly entertaining. The collective hope was for "Nataratnalu" to be a blockbuster and bring recognition to Shivanagu and profits to the producer.