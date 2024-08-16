National Award Boosts Responsibility: Kartikeya 2 Team

"Getting the National Award for the movie ‘Kartikeya 2’ is a milestone moment for People Media Factory," said producer TG Vishwaprasad. Produced by TG Vishwaprasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banners of People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and directed by ChandooMondeti, the epic blockbuster movie ‘Kartikeya 2’ has won the National Award for Best Regional Film (Telugu). The makers held a press meet in this context.



At the press meet, producer TG Vishwaprasad expressed that the National Award for ‘Kartikeya 2’ is a milestone moment for their company, People Media Factory. "This is our first National Award, and the second for Abhishek. I thank Nikhil for introducing us to director Chandu Mondeti. ‘Kartikeya 2’ is our film together with Abhishek. When we started ‘Kartikeya 2’, we knew it was a big film, but we did not expect such success. The film received an incredible response, not just from the Telugu audience, but from pan-India and the US as well. It is a great pleasure to receive this milestone National Award today. This is a significant achievement for our company. ‘Kartikeya 3’ is definitely on the way," he said.

Producer Abhishek Agarwal added, "Krishna is truth. Today, it was proved once again. I believe Krishna himself brought this award to us. Thanks to all the audiences for supporting our films so much. Nikhil and Chandu worked very hard for this film, and our collaboration with them will continue."

Director Chandu Mondeti shared, "We are now feeling the same way as we did when ‘Kartikeya 2’ was a great success. The National Award has increased our responsibility. ‘Kartikeya 3’ is definitely happening, and it is currently in the writing stage. After ‘Kartikeya 2’, we understand how much expectations have risen. ‘Kartikeya 3’ will live up to those expectations. It was a great joy to receive the National Award. Thank you to the Jury Members. Jai Srikrishna."







