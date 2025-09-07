Live
Natural Star Nani completes 17 years in film industry
Natural Star Nani, who has carved a special place in Indian cinema with his versatility and unique choice of roles, has completed 17 remarkable years in the industry. To mark the occasion, the makers of his upcoming global action drama The Paradise unveiled a striking still, sending fans into a frenzy.
In the newly released image, Nani appears in “beast mode,” showcasing a never-before-seen ferocious avatar. His intense physical transformation, with visible dedication to gym training, highlights the raw power he is bringing to this character. The still, which reveals him as the fiery “Never Before Jadal,” has quickly gone viral, creating massive excitement online.
Directed by Srikanth Odela, who previously helmed Dasara, The Paradise promises to be one of the grandest ventures in Nani’s career. The talkie portions are currently being filmed on lavish sets in Hyderabad, reflecting the scale and ambition behind the project.
Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, the film is already being hailed as a pan-world spectacle. The posters, glimpses, and statements released earlier received nationwide appreciation, further building anticipation.
Scheduled for release on March 26, 2026, The Paradise will be presented in eight languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish. With its promise of high-octane action, rich storytelling, and a global scale, the film is positioned as one of the most awaited Indian action dramas to hit the big screen.