Naveen Chandra wins hearts with his energy at ‘Mass Jathara’ event

Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra, known for his versatile performances since his debut in Andala Rakshasi (2012), is once again making waves — this time with his powerful role in the upcoming Ravi Teja starrer Mass Jathara. Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film also stars Sreeleela in a key role.

After impressing audiences with his intense negative character in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Naveen Chandra is set to play yet another impactful villain in Mass Jathara. The trailer, which recently dropped, has already generated strong buzz, particularly for Naveen’s fierce look and commanding screen presence.

At the pre-release event, Naveen stole the spotlight with his energetic dance to one of Ravi Teja’s iconic songs, drawing thunderous applause from the crowd and even surprising the Mass Maharaja himself. He also recreated one of Ravi Teja’s famous dialogues, delighting fans with a fun, nostalgic moment.

Expressing gratitude, Naveen said, “Ravi Teja garu has always been my inspiration. His energy and grounded nature taught me how to move forward in life. Standing before him and producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi garu feels like a double dhamaka moment.”

He added that returning to Sithara Entertainments brought back fond memories of Aravinda Sametha, and he hopes Mass Jathara will repeat that success. In response, Ravi Teja praised Naveen’s dedication, calling his performance “powerful and impactful.”

With such strong camaraderie and performances, Mass Jathara is shaping up to be a must-watch entertainer.



